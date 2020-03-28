(G)I-DLE opens official Twitch channel

(G)I-DLE may be in the middle of preparations for their next comeback, but they’ve set their eyes on a new possible venture: Twitch streaming.

The Korean girl group opened its official Twitch channel today hours before the start of Twitch’s Stream Aid, a 12-hour charity stream dedicated to raising donations for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

(G)I-DLE will be participating in the stream alongside other well-known celebrities such as Steve Aoki, Ellie Goulding, and John Legend. The girl group won’t be the only group for K-Pop fans to enjoy, however—Monsta X will also be in attendance for the charity stream.

(G)I-DLE consists of six members: Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie, Soojin, Shuhua, and Yuqi. League of Legends fans may recognize Soyeon and Miyeon from their appearances as K/DA’s Akali and Ahri, respectively, in 2018. Soyeon returned to the Worlds stage the following year as Akali for the debut of True Damage.

The nearly two-year-old girl group is gearing up for a comeback titled “I trust” scheduled for an offline release on April 7. Fans got their first glimpse of the comeback’s dark concept yesterday and will have plenty of teasers in the days leading up to the comeback’s official release.

Fans can catch today’s Stream Aid charity stream live from the official Twitch channel at 11am CT.