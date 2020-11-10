GDQ unveils Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 schedule

Games Done Quick has announced the schedule for Awesome Games Done Quick 2021, which will feature dozens of speedruns from Jan. 3 to 10, 2021. One hundred percent of the event proceeds will go to the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Speedrunning fans can expect runs from games of all genres. Many iconic titles, such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Half: Life, are included in the event and other niche games, like Michael Jordan: Chaos in The Windy City, will be featured. AGDQ 2021 will run at various times throughout the week to give fans from all over the world a chance to experience the fun and excitement.

AGDQ was recently switched to an online format in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of staff and participants. The 2020 Summer Games Done Quick event was also moved to an online event and the organizers will follow the same safety practices for AGDQ 2021.

Games Done Quick has teamed up with multiple charities over the last 10 years, such as the Prevent Cancer Foundation and Doctors Without Borders. In total, Games Done Quick has raised over $28 million for charity, including $3,164,002 at the 2020 Awesome Games Done Quick event.

Speedrunning fans can find the full AGDQ schedule on the official website. The entire event will be streamed on the official Games Done Quick Twitch channel. Fans can donate directly to the charity during the event on the Games Done Quick website.