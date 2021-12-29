G2 Carlos and Nadeshot rebuff Dr Disrespect’s claim that ‘unless you’re FaZe, esports orgs don’t make money’

Popular YouTube streamer and former streamer of the year recipient Dr Disrespect sparked controversy among esports personalities and team owners alike recently.

Following Myth’s departure from TSM, Jake Lucky remarked on the topic of people leaving the organization in the last six months. In a critical tweet, the Doc said that “unless you’re Faze, esports orgs don’t make money. Period.”

Of course, Dr Disrespect’s audacious claim brought an onslaught of replies from across the esports sphere. G2 Esports owner Carlos “Ocelote” Rodríguez Santiago was quick to criticize the Doc’s claim and choice of FaZe Clan as the sole profitable esports organization.

faze made -17M in EBITDA with just above $50M in revenue



G2 and couple others' actual business looks miles ahead of theirs and its not even close



Their revenue is pumped up by acting like a bank through individual sponsorship deals for their talent. Business is a literal hole. — CarlosR ocelote (@CarlosR) December 28, 2021

Ocelote described FaZe’s business as “a literal hole” that’s entirely dependent on popular signings and individual sponsorship deals. He said FaZe “made -17M in EBITDA with just above $50M in revenue” and that G2, among several other esports orgs, “looks miles ahead” of the popular organization.

100 Thieves owner Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag similarly took issue with the Doc’s statement, saying that he should “lay off the gin and tonics.” Though not yet profitable, 100 Thieves is one of the fastest-growing brands in esports. Experiencing massive growth and staying afloat by virtue of outside investments, 100 Thieves has proven to be one of the most prevalent esports brands since its inception.

Lay off the gin and tonics, Doc. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) December 28, 2021

Despite the criticisms of team owners, FaZe remains one of the largest and most followed esports organizations in the world. With a Twitter following of 5.6 million and consistent streamer and athlete signings ranging from NICKMERCS to Bronny James, FaZe’s influence stretches far outside the boundaries of esports. Still, G2 Ocelote and many others have made it clear that FaZe is not alone in its success as an organization.