Facebook streamer Rexzilla hires full mariachi band to play after every Warzone win

Facebook partner Rexzilla showed off how he celebrates Cinco De Mayo by hiring an entire mariachi band to stand behind him for his stream and play whenever he won a round of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Rexzilla is among the most popular streamers on Facebook Gaming, boasting over 103,000 followers and averaging thousands of concurrent viewers. Rexzilla is most well known for his high-level Warzone gameplay. Since turning to streaming full time, Rex has become one of the prominent figures on Facebook Gaming.

I hired a Mariachi band to play every time we won. Happy Cinco de Mayo everyone. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/oOwMsyJ2NM — Rex (@Rexzilla) May 5, 2022

The streamer’s May 5 broadcast started off quite differently from any prior streams, though. Viewers were immediately welcomed with mariachi music blasting from the streamer’s background. After the first song played, Rex revealed that he had hired the band for almost his entire six-hour stream and that they would only play once he achieved a first-place finish in Warzone.

With a dual-camera setup showing both himself and the mariachi band sitting in the immediate background, Rex entertained his guests as he sought after wins just to hear that triumphant music. Racking up numerous wins, Rex often jumped out of his seat to celebrate with his own personal band.

Though the members of the mariachi band had to depart before the end of the stream, Rex posted one of the many highlights of the stream on Twitter, much to the amusement of his followers and fellow streamers. While many streamers celebrated Cinco De Mayo in their own way, no one had quite a stream like Rex.