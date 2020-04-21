Esfand spoofs streamers who guilt-trip viewers during cross-dressing stream

Method World of Warcraft content creator Esfand is known for his flowing locks. But yesterday, he took his appearance to a new level by cross-dressing on stream and role-playing a stereotypical “Just Chatting” streamer.

With Twitch viewership increasing rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are numerous female streamers in the Just Chatting category pandering to men looking for company. So yesterday, Esfand decided to become one of those streamers himself by putting on some lipstick and blonde hair.

Changing his tone to that of a typical southern mom, Esfand was quickly compared to Carol Baskin and Paula Deen. As he started talking, Esfand farmed for donations and subscriptions shamelessly in the same way that some streamers have recently been criticized for doing.

“I know there’s a lot of trouble,” he said. “There’s a pandemic going on, but $5 is only $5, OK? It’s not a lot, but for only $5 you can sub. Any stimulus checkers?”

The “stimulus checkers” portion of that was added as a way to poke fun at many people who have been donating to streamers using money checks sent out to all Americans as a way to help people through the economic rut brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Esfand continued his role play by guilt-tripping viewers in a satirical fashion as a way to spoof a recent Just Chatting streamer who’s faced a lot of criticism for doing the same thing—but seriously.

In a recent stream, Just Chatting streamer InvaderVie received a large amount of criticism for effectively telling viewers that if they couldn’t subscribe to her channel that they shouldn’t be watching Twitch because they don’t make enough money.

Pulling one of his knees over the other as a way to add to his role play by appearing more ladylike, Esfand mimicked the viral clip.

“It ain’t difficult,” he said. “I know a lot of people are having a hard time, but I’m more important than y’all.”