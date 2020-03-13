Here are the patch notes for Escape from Tarkov’s 0.12.4 update

Escape from Tarkov was one of the most pleasant surprises of 2019, despite being released two years prior.

The indie first-person shooter, developed by Russian studio Battlestate Games, became one of the biggest hits on Twitch, transforming from almost nothing into a streaming sensation in a matter of days. A year later, it’s still going strong with regular content, updates, and bug fixes.

Here’s the full list of patch notes for Escape from Tarvkov‘s latest update.

New content

Interchange location has been reworked.

Interchange location lighting has been updated.

New interactive objects, new location exfils.

Various problems with culling, physical colliders have been fixed.

New mechanics, overweight. The character receives various debuffs while carrying a certain amount of weight (increased equipment noise, movement speed limits, increased stamina consumption, etc).

Fatigue effect debuff has been added, which appears if the character keeps the stamina at a low level for a long time. Energy consumption increases with this effect.

Now The character’s stamina indicator is divided into arms and legs. The arm’s stamina is consumed when aiming, throwing grenades and fighting with melee weapons. The legs stamina is consumed during sprinting, jumping, changing body positions, etc. Also, the legs stamina starts to drain when the hand’s stamina drops to zero.

The “trading “flea market”, “inventory” buttons have been added to the bottom panel of the interface for quick access.

New hand grenades based on the VOG-17 and VOG-25 prototypes.

The resolution of your screen is automatically determined and applied as standard settings, at the first start of the game.

New weapon mods.

New sets of character customization and equipment.

New BEAR top called “Telnik.”

New BEAR pants called “Tiger.”

New USEC top called “TIER2.”

New USEC pants called “Commando.”

New SCAV top “Olimpic shirt Russia.”

New body armor, tactical vests, backpack, helmet, active headset.

Grenade case.

New barter loot and new trading schemas requiring this loot.

New hideout crafting schemas.

New quests with new outfits as a reward.

Optimization

Minor lightning optimizations.

Minor decals optimizations.

Various server stability optimizations.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug in which saving the weapons preset, all inventory, and trading operations could freeze.

Fixed part of inventory display bugs at 2k (or 1440p) screen resolution.

Fixed a bug where AI corpses could disappear during reconnect.

Displaying notifications while receiving weapons from a SCAV box has been fixed.

Fixed a bug when the production timer might not be updated when the generator ran out of fuel.

Fixed a bug when it was impossible to enter the hideout after transferring graphics cards from the Bitcoin farm.

Fixed a bug when the context menu did not appear on items brought by SCAV.

Fixed a bug when the item could remain unexamined after production.

Fixed a bug when you, with a pistol or melee weapon, press the sprint button twice, the character runs in place.

Now you won’t be kicked to the main menu, after receiving a “the stash is full” error.

Fixed hideout bug which allowed to appear a window for transferring items from the first-person view.

Fixed pop-ups that can appear not in the center of the screen.

A bug while the pop-up with a list of missing items appears beyond the screen.

Fixed a bug that caused errors at the flea market while there are barter offers.

Another various bug fixes and corrections.

Balance changes