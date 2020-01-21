ELEAGUE to host new late-night esports show on TBS and Twitch

Turner Sports and ELEAGUE are known for bringing esports to broadcast television on TBS. But next month, the esports tournament organizer is looking to leverage both broadcast and digital platforms to air a new esports TV show.

“ELEAGUE Super Punch Powered by Twitch” will premiere on the digital streaming platform on Monday, Feb. 3, the company announced today. Three weeks later, the show will debut live on Friday on TBS.

The premise of the show is to be a sort of recap for esports. Hosts Ify Nwadiw, Kelly Nugent, J.D. Witherspoon, and Alex Corea will show viewers notable moments in gaming and esports, including personality-based and community-driven content.

The goal of the show is to provide a late-night talk show format for dispensing esports news in a live show.

“Super Punch is a dynamic content offering that is built by games for gamers,” said Turner Sports chief content officer Craig Barry. “Combining the platforms and assets of ELEAGUE, TBS and Twitch will create an original take on the culture of gaming, streaming and esports content, delivered in a truly immersive experience for our highly engaged fans.”

The show will begin by airing on Twitch on Feb. 3 at 10pm CT, with episodes running Monday through Friday. Beginning on Feb. 21, special live broadcasts will air on TBS on Fridays at 11pm CT. Complementary broadcasts will air on Twitch before and after the TBS show.