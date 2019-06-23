DrLupo’s son has heartwarming reaction to seeing his grandma on stream

There’s a new nominee for the most adorable Twitch clip ever, and it happened on Ben “DrLupo” Lupo’s charity stream earlier today.

Lupo was playing Fortnite as part of Guardian Con’s marathon charity stream to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. One of Lupo’s donation goals was to reach $350,000 raised. In exchange, he brought in his fan-favorite son Charlie to guest star and play Fortnite.

Charlie was sitting on his dad’s lap with a headset on that was comically oversized for his head. His mom, Samantha “MrsDrLupo” Lupo, was sitting to his left and behind them was Lupo’s mother and Charlie’s grandma, known as “MamaLupo.”

Charlie wasn’t aware that MamaLupo was in the room since he was watching the screen and listening to the game audio.

DrLupo leaned back at one point to speak to MamaLupo and when she replied, Charlie turned to see her standing behind them and let out an outrageously cute scream of excitement.

“Hi, I didn’t hear you,” Charlie said.

The chat went wild with “lupoLOVE” and other heart emotes at how excited Charlie was to see his grandma.

Lupo’s charity stream was a success, raising nearly $1 million in less than five hours to send Guardian Con’s total contribution to over $3.7 million.