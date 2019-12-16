DrLupo sets $2 million goal for next St. Jude charity stream

DrLupo’s passion for charity is well-known by those who follow streaming, and this weekend, he’s looking to set the bar even higher than before by raising $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Lupo’s charity stream this weekend will last 24 hours, beginning at 12pm CT on Dec. 21. He headlines a slew of notable content creators streaming for the charity this month. Last week, Valkyrae raised $32,000 for St. Jude, and tomorrow, AnneMunition is scheduled to host one of these streams.

At time of writing, St. Jude’s PLAY LIVE initiative has already raised more than $3.8 million in donations.

Earlier this year, Lupo raised $920,000 for St. Jude over just four hours during GuardianCon’s Twitch streaming charity efforts in support of St. Jude. This helped GuardianCon beat its goal of donating $3.5 million.

Lupo re-signed with Twitch last week. In addition to Lupo admitting that money played a role in his decision, another factor for him was his ability to have as much reach as possible during charity drives.

With supporting charitable causes being one of Lupo’s primary values, staying with Twitch was how he thought he could best raise awareness and money for organizations like St. Jude. This will be Lupo’s first charity stream since that announcement.