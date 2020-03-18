Dr Disrespect shows off casting chops during Warzone game with Cloakzy, Nadeshot

Dr Disrespect provided viewers with another example of the type of quality production variety that his stream has to offer yesterday by calling the end of a Warzone match like a polished broadcaster.

Playing in a squad game of Call of Duty: Warzone with popular Fortnite player Cloakzy and 100 Thieves founder Nadeshot, the Two-Time was in spectator mode after being knocked out. When things started to get intense, Disrespect decided it was time to bring out his “Doc Cast.”

While Doc gave his cast a professional feel, he didn’t shy away from poking fun at his teammates. By swapping back and forth between his two teammates, Disrespect exposed Nadeshot, who was waiting patiently in a safe spot on the map. Meanwhile, Cloakzy was in a heated firefight with multiple enemies at one time.

“Cloakz outside doing all the damage,” he said. “Switching to Nadeshot, not doing shit. Back on Cloakz, Cloak doing everything he possibly can to make sure they win the game.”

Nadeshot and Cloakzy are just two of the many content creators that Dr Disrespect has played Warzone with over the past week. Since the game has come out, Dr Disrespect is one of the top content creators to play the game.

From March 10 to 17, he’s played Call of Duty exclusively with 1.31 million hours watched and an average of 39,357 viewers, according to Stream Hatchet data. Those figures helped make him one of the top-five personality streamers on the platform this past week in terms of hours watched.