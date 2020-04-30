Dr Disrespect shamelessly plugs his channel while dissing TimTheTatman in his own chat

Top Twitch streamers regularly use the platform, and other streamers’ channels, to advertise themselves. But today, Dr Disrespect took his shameless self-promotion to another level on TimTheTatman’s channel.

After Tim watched a cinematic for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game set to release in June, the opportunistic content creator said that while he thought the trailer was exciting, he doesn’t intend to play the game.

Prior to watching the video, Tim was quick to rip on Assassin’s Creed, saying that he didn’t care about it at all. But he admitted afterward that the video’s climactic fight scene was entertaining.

Despite that, he added that he won’t be playing the game. Upon hearing the news, one of his viewers—which happened to be none other than Dr Disrespect—decided to tell people where they could go to find Assassin’s Creed gameplay in a little over a month.

“Wow, you’re not going to play that?” he wrote in Tim’s chat. “Listen chat, I’ll definitely be playing along with another wide variety of games on my channel. Come check me out, Twitch.tv/drdisrespect.”

Quickly noticing that a top content creator was typing in his chat, Tim stopped what he was doing to check out the Doc’s comment, reciting it aloud to his viewers. After seeing that it was just a personal plug, all Tim could do was laugh at how shameless Dr Disrespect was in trying to steal Tim’s viewers. With a smirk on his face, Tim had just one word in response to the post in chat: “nice.”

It’s common for streamers to joke around with self-promotion while they’re playing with one another in a multiplayer game. If you watch any squad stream of Warzone or Fortnite, you’ll regularly hear one of the content creators try to talk to another streamers’ chat room or tell everyone to subscribe to a particular channel in a joking fashion.

But it’s not every day that one of the top streamers rolls into your stream while he’s offline just to try to steal some viewers.

Of course, the attempt at “stealing” viewers, in this case, is mostly a joke. While Tim typically streams in the morning starting at about 9am CT, Dr Disrespect’s schedule usually begins at least a few hours later, often starting in the afternoon on the East Coast.