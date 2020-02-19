Dr Disrespect mocks spammers, lambasts subscribers for lack of energy

Dr Disrespect went after his viewers before his $25,000 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Code Red tournament.

At first, it appeared the Doc’s annoyance lied solely with non-subscribers that spam his chat. Dr Disrespect said he was confounded by “the brain that is sitting in that head” of the spammers. For nearly a minute, the ‘Two-Time’ mocked the spammers by acting like he was copying and pasting memes into chat.

But then he turned his attention to his subscribers, the Champions Club. He called out his subscribers for not being energetic in the chat.

“On the flip side of it, [the spammers] are bringing in energy. Some of you guys don’t fucking have the same energy,” Dr Disrespect said. “You guys say one thing! All day!”

Eventually, the Doc reigned himself in and asked himself why he was getting upset. But he reasoned it as him getting into “tournament mode.”

CoD pros James “Clayster” Eubanks and Thomas “Tommey” Trewren, who both play for the Dallas Empire, won the Code Red tournament. They won $13,000 for the event.