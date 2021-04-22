Dr Disrespect gets insane zombie multi-kill during Warzone end-of-season event

Although Verdansk was run down by zombies in the Call of Duty: Warzone end-of-season event, Dr Disrespect went out with style and mowed down the hordes of day walkers.

In a clip posted to Twitter, Doc fled from a building and landed on the open road. Immediately after he landed, he was met with an onslaught of zombies rushing to take him down. With the minigun in hand, Dr Disrespect killed dozens of zombies, building up an impressive streak before he ultimately became one himself.

During this end-of-season event, players who were eliminated were brought back as zombies, much like in last year’s Halloween event.

“The Destruction of Verdansk Part 1” saw the map overcome with zombies before it was inevitably nuked signifying the end of the season.

This event was a huge spectacle, raking in over 1 million viewers on Twitch and plenty more checking out the action on YouTube.

Later tonight, a new season of Warzone will go live and players are expecting new map alongside it.