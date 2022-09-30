Dr Disrespect bashes Activision for inviting an alleged hacker to Call of Duty Next instead of him

Popular livestreamer and FPS aficionado Dr Disrespect lamented the Call of Duty Next event, saying that he could not believe that he was barred from the event while an alleged hacker was invited.

Dr Disrespect has long been a vocal critic of Call of Duty franchise, including its flagship Warzone title. The outspoken streamer has uninstalled Warzone numerous times, citing poor weapon balances, gameplay, Gulag mechanics, and a myriad of other reasons. The Two Time’s rampant criticisms of the beloved franchise allegedly saw him banned from CoD Next, a gaming showcase and competition for its namesake franchise.

Dr Disrespect says he can’t believe Call of Duty sent a hacker to their event over him 👀



Hinting seemingly at the Nadia accusations pic.twitter.com/3wgKCUdKh9 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 30, 2022

Reflecting on his ban from the event, whether it be due to his rival game company or behavior toward CoD, Dr Disrespect claimed that while he was not interested in the event, he still could not fathom others receiving an invite over himself.

“I don’t know who went to the event,” Dr Disrespect admitted. “But imagine—I don’t know—not inviting the Two Time but you invite a hacker to your event. That would be something, huh?”

Dr Disrespect is almost certainly referring the recent controversy between two CoD content creators. Nadia, a quickly rising name in the Warzone community, was accused of hacking during the CoD Next event, but this was later found to be a joke. Competitive CoD player and streamer Censor, however, went on a tirade against alleged cheaters, calling out supposed hackers, including Nadia.

Whether or not Dr Disrespect believes that Nadia did cheat at the CoD Next event is unclear, but in a later statement, Doc vouched for Censor’s character. Doc was quick to omit himself from the still ongoing situation, though, describing himself only as a sideline observer.