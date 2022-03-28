Distortion2 speedruns Elden Ring in under 20 minutes

Speedrunner Distortion2 broke the Elden Ring record for the second time, once again claiming the title after beating the game in just under 20 minutes.

Twitch streamer and speedrunner Distortion2 already made his mark on FromSoftware’s Elden Ring only weeks after the game’s launch, finishing the first 50-minute complete run and setting the first benchmark for Elden Ring speedruns. It did not take long for Distortion’s record to be shattered, however, as Hazeblade usurped the throne with a 25-minute run.

On a March 27 stream, Distortion2 grinded Elden Ring, implementing new well-known skips in an attempt to reclaim the fastest time-to-completion possible. After over 15 hours of runs, the streamer finally broke the record once again by ending with an astonishing 18:58 run.

In the viewable VOD, Distortion2 sped through Limbgrave and skipped through Stromfront Castle and the Lucaria Academy entirely. With every skip accounted for, the streamer only had to fight Maliketh, Radagon, and the Elden Beast, one-shotting each boss in the first attempt. Reaching the credits far below the previous fastest time, Distrotion2 couldn’t believe what he had accomplished in his final run of the night.

Following his record-breaking run, Distortion2 thanked his community for their support throughout the entire stream and countless attempts, posting the official run time of all sections of the speedrun route. The streamer pulled off this historic run in a previous patch of the game, Patch 1.02, as recent updates would likely make Distortion2’s exact run significantly more challenging.