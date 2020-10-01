Disguised Toast calls emergency meeting in Among Us, backfires immediately

"I’m innocent so I don’t want to hear any susses on me this game.”

Often the emergency meeting button is used during a game of Among Us for the purpose of identifying the imposters when a crewmate has solid intel on who it may be. This was not the case during one of Pokimane’s recent live streams where popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Disguised Toast chose to use the button for a different purpose.

As the emergency meeting was called Toast began sharing with the crew that they could skip in ten seconds, he had called the meeting to profess his undeniable innocence with some evidence.

“I was the first one to do keys and when I left there the taskbar went up so you know I’m innocent so I don’t want to hear any susses on me this game.” Toast informed the crew.

From Pokimane’s perspective, the viewer can see that she is indeed one of the imposters while Toast himself is innocent.

Unfortunately for Toast the rest of the players were immediately suspicious of this, with Pewdiepie immediately pointing out no one saw it before many more crewmates joined in stating that they did the task as a group.

The discussion immediately turned to eliminate Toast by voting him out as the valiant display of innocence shown by the streamer had only appeared suspicious and ultimately put himself as the number one suspect in the game.

The majority of the crew opted to vote Toast out while three of the members decided to skip their vote. Ultimately this saw him eliminated leaving the two imposters still in the game and reducing the crew’s chances of emerging victorious.