Discord is currently having some issues

Slow messages for some. Complete down for others.

Discord is currently experiencing downtime for some users across the globe, while others are reporting other serious issues.

While some users are struggling to log in, those that were still logged in before the downtime happened are having issues sending messages, while others see messages still go through to others albeit very slowly.

User reports indicate Discord is having problems since 7:04 AM EST. https://t.co/pv4UyD8mSP RT if you're also having problems #discorddown — Downdetector (@downdetector) December 14, 2020

It is unclear exactly what is causing the issues for Discord users at this time, with Discord yet to make a statement regarding to mass issues and slowdown that users are experiencing.

Discord isn’t the only thing to not be working this morning though, with Youtube and Google also experiencing what appears to be server outages across the globe.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.