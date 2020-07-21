Deceased streamer Etika trending after concerning tweets from Kanye West

Many fans have began to urge Kanye to seek out help fearing he may harm himself.

Deceased YouTube streamer Desmond “Etika” Amofah has begun trending on Twitter following a string of tweets made by award-winning hip-hop artist Kanye West.

Etika's name trending with Kanye's tweets is not something I expected to see😔 pic.twitter.com/zfEQfoaW8D — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) July 21, 2020

West had found himself in scrutiny following a presidential rally he held over the weekend saw him break down in tears in front of the crowd.

Earlier this evening (20th July) West took to twitter ranting throughout many tweets that his wife Kim Kardashian had tried to lock him up with a doctor among other concerning things.

Following this, thousands took to Twitter urging people not to laugh or encourage this behavior by West, suggesting that someone close to him make sure he is okay and get try to get him some professional help.

Many drew comparisons to the situation that occurred with Etika before his passing, this saw his name begin to trend on Twitter.

Before his passing Etika posted a video to his YouTube channel title “I’m sorry” which appeared to be his final words to fans.

Following his passing fans started to realize there were warning signs that had been overlooked by many who took Etika’s words as a joke laughing them off while he was in the middle of an episode.

Kanye who has been previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder has had episodes like this in the past leading fans to fear that he may cause harm to himself.

Kanye has since removed all the tweets from earlier today, announcing that he is going to put his focus back on music and will be releasing an album titled DONDA this Friday.