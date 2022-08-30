‘Content should be about people, personality, heart’: Former 100 Thieves member Classify comments on Nadeshot-Froste clash

The streamer broke down just how dedicated he was to his craft.

Over the past 24 hours, former The Mob member Froste said 100 Thieves, the organization he formerly represented, was “predatory” during The Mob’s stint with the team.

100T founder and CEO Nadeshot fired back, saying that the group wasn’t making nearly as much content as they were expected to, especially at the salary they were making at the time. In response, popular streamer Classify, who was a part of The Mob with Froste, said he “put in nonstop hours on stream.”

I just woke up…I don’t do drama, im not gonna say anything about all that. All I will say is, even tho i was picked up as part of a group… i worked my fucking ass off to stay on 100 Thieves after mako left. They wanted individual performance & I put in nonstop hours on stream… — Classify 😼 (@Class) August 29, 2022

The 24-year-old said that during his time with 100 Thieves, he “was at [his] peak in content” and “tried [his] heart out to get re-signed” by the organization. He listed several examples of his work ethic, including the creation of constant YouTube videos, putting in a ton of streaming hours, and even creating solo projects like his Discord Talent Show.

He was also available for any content shoots that the Thieves required from them, and even kept logs of each day so that he can show how much he wanted to be part of the organization. Ultimately, he felt like he deserved to stay on the team, but he was eventually released from the organization along with the other members of The Mob.

“In the future, numbers are great to show work ethic, but it’s so stressful,” Classify said on social media. “Content should be about people, personality, [and the] heart in it. Not everything’s about numbers, and being judged solely on that hurt.”

Nadeshot did defend Classify during his short explanation stream and said that he streamed more and put forth the most effort of anyone in The Mob. Classify acknowledged this, and thanked his former boss for the support, saying that it was “all [he] wanted to hear.”