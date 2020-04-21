Complexity-Limit partners with Army National Guard for Mythic Dungeon International

Complexity-Limit is known for being the first North American guild to win a mythic level raid Race to World First in World of Warcraft. But to leverage on that success, the guild is looking to put forth a strong showing during the Mythic Dungeon International this season.

Following a third-place finish in the North American region’s first week of the competition, Complexity-Limit announced today that the guild has added the Army National Guard as a team sponsor.

In the past, Limit has participated in the MDI. But until this season, the guild hasn’t put in the same level of effort as other mythic dungeon teams. This time around, the guild is looking to put more time into coordinating and organizing a team that has the potential to win—and it’s shown early on.

Most of Limit’s history as a guild has centered around mythic level raiding. But after recently being added to the Complexity esports team umbrella, the group is looking to take other facets of WoW esports more seriously as well.

The addition of the Army National Guard as a sponsor specifically for MDI shows that Limit is looking to perform at a top level as a team and they’re putting in a similar effort organizationally as well.

“MDI is one of the most unique accolades in esports, combining the thrill of a speedrun with head-to-head competition,” said Complexity Gaming GM Sören Vendsahm. “Our partnership with Army National Guard will help us to capture that excitement in a first-of-its-kind way as Complexity-Limit fights to add MDI to their list of accomplishments.”

No financial terms were announced for the deal that’s set to run until the end of July. But as a part of the partnership, Army National Guard branding will be integrated into Limit streams and social media for a “Road to MDI” stream series following the team.

Additionally, Guard soldiers will get involved with Complexity-Limit directly by competing on stream for an event.

“Our Guard Soldiers are passionate about gaming, esports, and World of Warcraft,” said Master Sgt. Jory Stevenson, Marketing NCOIC for the National Guard Bureau. “Partnering with Complexity-Limit not only helps us reach this unique and passionate audience but also allows our Soldiers to engage in teamwork as they continue playing WoW during these uncertain times.”