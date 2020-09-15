CohhCarnage explains the difference between Among Us groups

Among Us is a murder mystery game that pits a team of players in an area where they must complete tasks while the imposters attempt to eliminate them. After a body is successfully found the player will discuss who they think is responsible with the goal of voting out the imposter.

Due to this style of game, there has been a variety of different streamers competing together with many taking the game extremely serious while others have been treating it as some light-hearted fun. This has caused a divide in the community with some fans preferring to see the game taken very seriously while others just enjoy watching their favorite streaming personalities interact.

One of the largest streamers on Twitch CohhCarnage has chimed in on the discussed explaining the difference between groups of Among Us players. “It is like watching two completely different games when you watch a group of friends playing among us and they’re all friends and trying to have a good time. As opposed to watching a group of people play Among Us that have been playing for 10+ hours they’re all really good at the game and they’re playing to win.” Explained Cohh.

Cohh went on to share his preference when watching people play the game stating that he prefers to watch players who are playing for fun as opposed to those who are playing to win. Cohh has not been the only one with this opinion with fellow streamer Mizkif choosing to no longer play the game after being harassed by his chat for not taking the game seriously enough.

Thankfully for viewers, due to the number of streamers playing the game, there is likely to be a group of the style to suit the viewer’s preference.