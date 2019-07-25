BlondieWondie speeds while streaming, but doesn’t get banned

Popular Twitch personality BlondieWondie was streaming her road trip to Mexico when she was pulled over for allegedly speeding.

After being let go, BlondieWondie laughed in relief, seemingly making a joke of the situation. “He saw the BlondieWondie sticker,” she said. “I hope he subs to me.”

r/LivestreamFail – Blondiewondie gets Pulled over for Speeding, clearly a Twitch ToS Violation.

Twitch’s Community Guidelines do not allow streamers to participate in any self-destructive behavior while streaming. “Any activity that may endanger your life or lead to your physical harm is prohibited,” the guidelines state. “This includes, but is not limited to: suicide threats, intentional physical trauma, illegal use of drugs, illegal or dangerous consumption of alcohol, and dangerous or distracted driving.”

Though BlondieWondie was clearly in violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines, no ban has been issued yet.

Other streamers who were distracted while driving faced Twitch bans for similar offenses. Norwegian bodybuilder and popular streamer Knut had his camera on his lap while he was driving and received a week-long Twitch ban. This came at a time when Knut was going to stream his entire trip in the United States, causing him to lose out on a lot of potential content.

Upon seeing the clip of BlondieWondie getting pulled over, Knut turned his camera off and seemingly slammed his desk in anger.

r/LivestreamFail – Knut sumSmash's after seeing BlondieWondie getting away with a speeding ticket.

BlondieWondie started her streaming career by playing World of Warcraft and Hearthstone.