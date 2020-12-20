RWF Castle Nathria: Blizzard nerfs Stone Legion Generals, buffs Sire Denathrius

On account of the Race to World First, Blizzard Entertainment continued to fine-tune World of Warcraft’s Mythic Castle Nathria today and hotfixed the raid’s two final encounters.
Complexity Limit and Echo, the front-runners in the race, have reached an impasse on Stone Legion Generals, Castle Nathria’s penultimate boss. The guilds wiped hundreds of times between them, failing to make it past the second phase of the fight.
The intermission phase, in particular, has been difficult to overcome, due to its high DPS check. Upon reaching 20 percent health, the Stone Legion Commandos (adds in the fight) activate Volatile Stone Shell, encasing themselves in stone, absorbing a large amount of damage, and granting immunity to area of effect abilities for four seconds. If the shield isn’t broken in time, it explodes, wiping the raid.
Blizzard nerfed Volatile Stone Shell today, reducing its absorb damage from 272,493 to 246,123. This should make the phase considerably easier to deal with, preventing raiders from having to pop unnecessary cooldowns.
As for the raid’s 10th and final boss, Blizzard made last-minute adjustments, pushing out buffs to many of the Sire Denathrius’ abilities. These changes should keep him in line with Stone Legion Generals and Sludgefist.
Mythic Stone Legion Generals nerfs
- Volatile Stone Shell: Upon reaching 20 percent health Stone Legion Commandos encase themselves in a stone shell, absorbing 246,123 (from 272,493) damage, granting immunity to area-of-effect abilities for four seconds. Stone Shell Detonation is triggered if the shield is not broken before the channel ends
Mythic Sire Denathrius buffs
- Blood Price: Denathrius torments players with Burden of Sin, rendering them unable to move or act for 3.5 seconds. When this effect expires, each player is knocked away from Denathrius and explodes for 3,547 (from 3,299) shadow damage to all players who have the same number of Burden of Sin stacks.
- Burden of Sin: All players gain six stacks of Burden of Sin at the start of the encounter. Every two seconds, Burden of Sin inflicts 536 (from 454)
- Fatal Finesse: Denathrius sets his sights on random players, then slashes each of them five seconds later. Inflicts 28,870 (from 18,559) shadow damage to players within nine yards of the target, plus an additional 2,472 (from 2,479) shadow damage every one second for 20 seconds.
- Impale: Remornia marks random players, then impales each of them a few seconds later. Inflicts 32,995 (from 26,808) physical damage to all players in her path.
- Insatiable Hunger: Inflicts 98,984 (from 61,865) physical damage to players within four yards of the Night Hunter’s target and heals Denathrius for 150 percent of that amount.
Damage is reduced for each player in the path of the Night Hunter.
- Nathrian Hymn: Duskhollow: Perform a dark ritual in honor of Denathrius, inflicting 228 (from 2062) Shadow damage to players within 50 yards every two seconds.
Increases damage taken from Baron Duskhollow by 20 percent for one minute. This effect stacks.
- Nathrian Hymn: Evershade: Perform a dark ritual in honor of Denathrius, inflicting 2,278 (from 2,062) shadow damage to players within 50 yards every two seconds. Increases damage taken from Lord Evershade by 20 percent for one min. This effect stacks.
- Nathrian Hymn: Gloomveil: Perform a dark ritual in honor of Denathrius, inflicting 2,268 (from 2,062) shadow damage to players within 50 yards every two seconds. Increases damage taken from Countess Gloomveil by 20 percent for one min. This effect stacks
- Nathrian Hymn: Sinsear: Perform a dark ritual in honor of Denathrius, inflicting 2,268 (from 2,062) shadow damage to players within 50 yards every two seconds. Increases damage taken from Lady Sinsear by 20 percent for one min. This effect stacks.