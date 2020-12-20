RWF Castle Nathria: Blizzard nerfs Stone Legion Generals, buffs Sire Denathrius

On account of the Race to World First, Blizzard Entertainment continued to fine-tune World of Warcraft’s Mythic Castle Nathria today and hotfixed the raid’s two final encounters.

Complexity Limit and Echo, the front-runners in the race, have reached an impasse on Stone Legion Generals, Castle Nathria’s penultimate boss. The guilds wiped hundreds of times between them, failing to make it past the second phase of the fight.

The intermission phase, in particular, has been difficult to overcome, due to its high DPS check. Upon reaching 20 percent health, the Stone Legion Commandos (adds in the fight) activate Volatile Stone Shell, encasing themselves in stone, absorbing a large amount of damage, and granting immunity to area of effect abilities for four seconds. If the shield isn’t broken in time, it explodes, wiping the raid.

Blizzard nerfed Volatile Stone Shell today, reducing its absorb damage from 272,493 to 246,123. This should make the phase considerably easier to deal with, preventing raiders from having to pop unnecessary cooldowns.

As for the raid’s 10th and final boss, Blizzard made last-minute adjustments, pushing out buffs to many of the Sire Denathrius’ abilities. These changes should keep him in line with Stone Legion Generals and Sludgefist.

Mythic Stone Legion Generals nerfs

Volatile Stone Shell: Upon reaching 20 percent health Stone Legion Commandos encase themselves in a stone shell, absorbing 246,123 (from 272,493) damage, granting immunity to area-of-effect abilities for four seconds. Stone Shell Detonation is triggered if the shield is not broken before the channel ends

Mythic Sire Denathrius buffs