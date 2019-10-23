Blizzard sets additional WoW Classic realms to one layer

Blizzard devised a layering system for WoW Classic to handle the hordes of players leveling on the same realm. Now that the majority of players have moved on to raiding, Blizzard is continuing its task of eliminating multiple layers from its MMO.

Layering creates multiple versions of a realm to help balance server populations and lower queue times, allowing many players to complete the same quest without getting in each other’s way. WoW Classic community manager Randy “Kaivax” Jordan posted on Blizzard’s forums yesterday, listing 17 realms that are permanently moving to one layer.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Here are all of the WoW Classic realms that were set to one layer yesterday.

Atiesh

Benediction

Bigglesworth

Blaumeux

Bloodsail Buccaneers

Grobbulus

Kirtonos

Kromcrush

Mankrik

Myzrael

Rattlegore

Skeram

Stalagg

Sulfuras

Thunderfury

Westfall

Yojamba (Australia)

These realms join the 13 that were previously adjusted on Oct. 3. The WoW Classic developer’s goal is to eventually have every realm set to one layer.

“We continue to closely monitor player populations and realm performance, and we expect to move the remaining layered realms to their final state soon,” Kaivax said.

The feature did stir up some controversy when streamer Jokerd “abused” layers on his journey to being the world’s first player to reach level 60 in WoW Classic. Some people believed the exploit invalidated the feat.

Free Character Moves are also available to incentivize players to leave highly-populated realms.