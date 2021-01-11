Asmongold shares he is taking an indefinite break from streaming

One of Twitch’s most popular streamers Asmongold has shared he will be taking an indefinite break from streaming

Going to be taking a break from streaming indefinitely



I've gone back and fourth about this for the past few weeks which is why I've missed so many days



A lot of different reasons why, too much to list out in a tweet — Zack (@Asmongold) January 11, 2021

Asmongold shared the news in a post stating that he had been considering the idea of taking some time off over the past few weeks and has since decided it would be the best move forward. He also shared that this had been the reason he had taken some days away from streaming recently.

As for a reason Asmongold shared that there was a variety of different factors that contributed to his decision, sharing further that there was too much to list in his post.

While the reaction has been varied, the majority of his viewers have been supportive of the decision, urging Asmongold to take as much time as he needs away from streaming before coming back.

Since returning from his last hiatus in April of 2020, Asmongold has taken little time off, streaming regularly on his main channel but also on his second channel ZachRawrr just as often.

With his active participation in the OTV and Friends Rust server, it remains to be seen if fans will still be able to catch some Asmongold gameplay through other creator’s streams.