Asmongold says WoW Tokens will likely be coming to Classic in North America

Blizzard announced earlier this week that it planned to release WoW Tokens in Classic for the Chinese region at the request of the region’s player base. Since then, players in North American and Europe have been concerned that the change may spread to all regions.

Asmongold addressed the issue in a video posted on Twitter last night, saying that he thinks there’s more than a 50 percent chance Blizzard makes the controversial change.

“The fact is guys, I think it’s about a 60 percent chance that we’re going to see the WoW Token added to Classic WoW here,” Asmongold said.

Blizzard recently released a PTR for the next phase of Classic content and some people have reported seeing WoW Tokens as purchasable. The change is seen as taboo by Classic purists who don’t want the game to turn into a pay-to-win system.

While the tokens would certainly have an effect on the economy of many realms, Asmongold isn’t concerned about it destroying Classic altogether.

My Thoughts on the WoW Token in Classic (China Only for now) pic.twitter.com/YLr83ReD4P — Zack (@Asmongold) February 28, 2020

“WoW Tokens are not going to kill Classic WoW,” Asmongold said. “Let’s be realistic here. I don’t want to be overdramatic… but it will diminish the sense of meaning that somebody has when they get something.”

While he was playing the game on stream, Asmongold regularly received handouts from viewers of his stream who would farm items or gold and give them to him.

Many viewers hated the fact that receiving tons of gifts may have ruined his Classic experience. While Asmongold said that being gifted things is easier to ignore because it’s just him and a select number of popular streamers, the proliferation of that to anyone who has some extra cash laying around could be problematic.

“Now every single dude, that’s got a lot of money and not a lot of time is sitting there flasks all day,” Asmongold said.

Over the course of his nine-minute chat, Asmongold debunked numerous myths about how WoW Tokens would completely ruin the WoW economy with inflation. But he didn’t advocate for the implementation of them.

Instead, he balanced a fine line of making sure the correct information was relayed to people and also making sure various peripheral factors were taken into consideration.

“A lot of the criticism of WoW Tokens is unfounded and factually wrong,” Asmongold said. “But there’s a psychological element to it that I think is completely real.”