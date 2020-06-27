Asmongold says he’s ‘strongly considering’ sponsoring WoW esports teams

He still has a lot to figure out though.

Following a mass exodus of World of Warcraft talent from esports organization Method amid sexual assault allegations directed toward MethodJosh, Asmongold might be in the business of sponsoring some players looking for a new team organization.

During his stream today, Asmongold expressed that he believes many of the people leaving Method right now are “good people.” But their decision to leave Method for moral reasons puts them in a complicated situation.

Earlier this week, Method released one of its healing raid members MethodJosh due to numerous sexual harassment allegations that were brought to light on social media, multiple of which included teenage girls.

The accusations left members of the organization in an awkward position, questioning the values of the brand’s leadership, and over the past few days many of the organization’s players and streamers have announced that they are leaving the organization including World First raiders, Mythic Dungeon International champions, and Arena World Championship winners.

Strongly considering sponsoring a team for Arena and/or MDI after everything that's happened



With so many highly talented players now “free agents,” Asmongold expressed that he wants to help members of the community that he views positively.

“Strongly considering sponsoring a team for Arena and/or MDI after everything that’s happened,” he posted to Twitter. “Can’t imagine what it must be like to have the rug effectively pulled out from under you like this.”

Discussing the topic further on his stream today, Asmon showed some concern about how much of an undertaking it would be to provide organization for a team. But he seemed confident in his ability to at least support a few players.

Among those who have left Method are former Arena World Championship winner Cdew and his 3v3 team as well as members of Method’s European and North American MDI rosters. Method’s MDI teams placed first and second at the 2019 MDI finals.

Asmongold is perhaps the most influential single personality in the World of Warcraft scene. Despite taking multiple extended breaks from streaming in 2019 for personal reasons, he was one of the top 10 most-watched content creators on Twitch with nearly 57 million hours watched.

His popularity also made him the most-watched WoW streamer on the platform by more than 30 million hours watched. His 52.7 million hours watched in the WoW category beat Sodapoppin and the official Method channel, which each had just more than 17.5 million hours watched.

Talking on his stream today, he made no indication exactly what players he might take under his wing or how he would go about “sponsoring” them.

Based on his conversations on stream, it sounds like his intention would be to use money that he has made through streaming as well as his personal connections to provide players income and brand sponsor opportunities.