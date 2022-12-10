Asmongold leaks shocking amount of money he could make from Twitch Bounty system

Asmongold is one of Twitch’s most popular streamers and this is especially true during World of Warcraft expansion releases, which just so happens to be occurring right now with Dragonflight. And during one of his most recent broadcasts, Asmongold shared with viewers the impressive amount of money he could be making from Twitch Bounties.

During Asmongold’s triumphant return to streaming on his main Twitch account a couple of weeks ago, the star was averaging nearly 100,000 concurrent viewers according to TwitchTracker. This number has slowed down to 50,000, but even with the large drop-off, the MMO veteran could still rake in whopping amounts of cash from Twitch if he wanted to.

“Can I show my Bounty Board on stream? This is crazy. Well, I’ll just tell you guys, ok. One of the things that it has for me to do here, all I have to do is do something for 10 minutes and they give me $12,000, holy fuck,” Asmongold said.

“‘We should do that,’ yeah that’s a good idea, do that at the end of the stream.”

This noble choice to ignore money and stream because of his passion for gaming and entertaining viewers also comes after Asmongold took a nearly five-month hiatus from streaming on his main account to instead broadcast from his “zackrawrr” Twitch channel, which is completely unmonetized.

Aside from some viewers sarcastically asking for the money for themselves, the overall response to Asmongold’s choice to not subject his viewers to ads or sponsored content seems to be positive. One fan wrote: “this man is such a chad, not in it for the money, already has enough! Can Respect it.”

Despite his jokes to do the 10-minute Bounty at the end of his stream, Asmongold never played any sponsored content during his Dec. 9 broadcast.