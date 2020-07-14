Asmongold believes Blizzard is out of touch with the WoW community with Covenant plans

The “Covenant” system set to come with World of Warcraft’s new expansion later this year is perhaps one of the most contentious additions that Blizzard plans on making to the game. From the onset, the system is supposed to give players certain abilities that directly impact gameplay. But the catch is that they’re not supposed to be changeable for the entire expansion.

Immediately after Blizzard announced the Covenant system and some of the abilities that it’ll bring, many players and content creators took issue with both the balance of the abilities and the permanence that the system presents. With Shadowlands’ beta set to release later this week, Blizzard is still tinkering with some of the balancing of its Covenant system. And Asmongold thinks that the attention it’s getting from developers will ultimately hurt the game in the long run, even if they “fix” the system.

“Why are they spending all of their time micro-balancing this system that… a lot of players don’t want in the first place whenever they could spend their time making something else good in the game?” he said. “Because every moment that they spend trying to balance these Covenants is a moment that they’re not spending trying to balance classes period or trying to make new content for the game.”

One of the large issues that’s been regularly discussed is the permanence of Covenant choice. Blizzard has not yet backed down on its efforts to make those choices balanced.

But Asmon said today that while the idea of having a choice be meaningful might sound good in theory, the permanence of these Covenant choices doesn’t necessarily make the game more entertaining.

“It does not make the game better, it does not make the game more fun, to make the Covenants not swappable,” Asmon said.

Ultimately, the decision by Blizzard to continually double down on adding a Covenant system with permanent implications is a sign that the developer isn’t in touch with its player base, something that could potentially be dangerous to the livelihood of a massively multiplayer online game like WoW.

“They just get into these fucking mindsets of making a decision and convincing themselves that this decision is necessary for the game,” he said. “And in the process of doing that it just hurts the game. That’s what I’m worried about. The devs do not know what the community wants. I really don’t think they do.”

The Covenant system started being tested to some degree when the game’s alpha began in April. Blizzard plans to bring it into the beta test that’s scheduled to begin this coming week. Blizzard has continually reiterated that despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on development workflow, Shadowlands will be officially released in Q4 this fall.