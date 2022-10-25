Arya Stark actress on Twitch: Game of Thrones ‘definitely fell off’

Twitch streamer Talfuin hosted Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams, who notably portrayed Arya Stark on the show and admitted that Game of Thrones’ final season did not quite live up to its previous quality.

Inspired by the A Song of Ice and Fire series written by George R.R. Martin, Game of Thrones began in April 2011 and ran eight seasons. During the show’s runtime, it rose as one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed television series ever. Though after years of resounding success, many fans claimed that the show’s quality drastically dropped off in the later seasons, most notably in the final season.

Making an unexpected appearance on Twitch alongside British streamer Talfuin, Maisie Williams, the actress behind Arya Stark, gave her opinions on the show’s lasting legacy. Saying that she recently re-watched Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams agreed with many fans’ opinions, though she delivered her thoughts much more lightly.

https://m.twitch.tv/clip/SwissCourteousBurritoTakeNRG-hVnpYsy4s4jbiBmp

“It definitely fell off at the end,” Maisie said, both erupting in laughter. “But it started really strong.”

The actress explainede that she still found moments that she knew and even filmed as heartbreaking and unexpected. Many fellow Game of Thrones cast members have shared Maisie Williams’ opinion on the show, expressing their discontent in interviews released with season eight. Fans heavily theorized Peter Dinklage, actor to Tyrion Lannister, to be among the many frustrated with their role, actively criticizing director’s choices for his character in later interviews.

While Game of Thrones may have seen some redemption through the recent prequel, House of the Dragon, many, including the cast members, have not forgotten the sting of season eight.