Amouranth too stunned to speak after receiving $70,000 in cash and more from fan

Amouranth counted dollar bills in front of the camera and was shocked by the amount.

As one of the biggest IRL streamers on Twitch, Amouranth has many fans who frequently donate and send her gifts.

Last night, however, she was stunned after discovering a whopping amount of money and gifts an anonymous fan offered her.

Amouranth opened the package and read a letter from the fan during her stream. She counted $70,000 in cash and incredulously asked “who are you?”

The gift wasn’t only money, however. They also gave her an iPhone to activate and indicated a number she can call for free “bodyguards” in case of an emergency.

This gift makes more sense when taking recent events into consideration. In October, Amouranth revealed she was abused by her husband when an argument started between them over the phone during a livestream, which lasted for hours.

She claimed he was physically and verbally assaulting her, as well as taking control of her bank accounts. He allegedly controlled her life and her work, preventing her from attending events.

She received much support from her fans and other Twitch streamers during this time. She took a short break from the platform and came back with new streaming projects and ambitions that suit her more. Since then, she has returned to her regular streaming schedule, averaging 11 hours of streaming per day, according to TwitchMetrics.

Amouranth said she first thought it was a prank and the cash was fake, but she checked it and said it seemed legit. She added that the fan didn’t ask for anything in exchange for the gifts she received.