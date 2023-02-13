Amouranth thinks AI stars on Twitch ‘really scary to think about’ but it’s not all bad in her eyes

Amouranth has weighed in on the growing AI streaming debate, admitting the new Twitch meta is “really scary to think about” during an on-stream conversation with xQc on Feb. 12—but the reigning stream queen doesn’t think the movement is all bad either.

As one of the biggest Twitch streamers on the planet, Amouranth tries to stay on top of every changing trend and meta on the Amazon-owned site where she’s built her broadcasting empire. That holds true for Just Chatting, hot tubs, and now the growing trend of AI streamers appearing on Twitch in the last few months.

In her eyes, AI content is here to stay, and may even get bigger in the future too. “AI is difficult I think. I think that that could be the way that content is going in the future for sure. Just because it’s a lot easier if you think about it from a streaming perspective especially since AI can actually look like real humans now because no one wants to be grinding constantly, right?”

In particular, Amouranth believes more and more streamers will move to AI in the future because they can be online all day without much work beyond the initial program setup.

AI has been a hot topic in streaming nowadays with the emergence of the Seinfield-inspired AI broadcasting show Nothing, Forever, and Twitch streamers like Neuro-sama. Since these streamers and programs are automated, the person behind them can relax and basically be hands-off until something drastic happens, like Nothing, Forever‘s February ban.

She continued, “It is actually really scary to think about. I think it’s scary for the viewership but positive for the creator. You get time off but then also it’s like, how parasocial are we making these consumers… are they just associating with machines with friends or like lovers or whatever, kind of borderline like that movie Her?”

The future of Twitch streamers remains uncertain as it is. But star streamers like Amouranth and Pokimane have voiced their thoughts about it already and both seem to agree that AI streaming may just be the future on Twitch, YouTube, and online.