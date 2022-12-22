Amouranth asks fans to call her and sing Christmas Carols—and she’s going to pay them

All she wants for Christmas is you... to sing!

Amouranth is getting into the spirit of Christmas by asking fans to call her and sing Christmas Carols. If they impress her enough, she’ll pay them a handsome amount of money. The phone number is listed on her bio, which can be found here.

It’s a contest of sorts, with three categories winners can fall into: best overall, best adaptation, and a wildcard that could be the worst one, the one that had the most heart, or something else. Each winner will receive one thousand dollars for their efforts.

The contest is also happening daily, which means her Twitch fans can enter as many times as they want for a chance to win multiple times.

I’m doing them in daily batches and you can ENTER AS MANY TIMES AS YOU WANT! So you can win more than $3k!



Also my 📞 # in my bio/link 🌲 — Amouranth (@Amouranth) December 20, 2022

It’s not limited to English-speaking fans, either. Amouranth encouraged people from all four corners of the globe to enter. She might even make a category for the most unique song, and urged participants to think outside of the box. To keep things fair and impartial, she also said she’ll let viewers help her pick the winners each day on stream.

It’ll also make for a good laugh, much like American Idol used to be back in the day. Plus, there’s a chance particularly good or hilarious ones will go viral given how many people will tune in.

CHAT WILL HELP ME DECIDE! to keep it fair and impartial



Anyone can join! — Amouranth (@Amouranth) December 20, 2022

Amouranth’s Christmas Carol contest is a fun and innovative way to celebrate the festive season. It’s also the perfect chance for fans to interact with her and maybe even impress her. Or, if you’d prefer, sit back, relax, and watch the best (and worst) ones live on stream!