Among Us hits top of Nintendo Switch’s eShop Best Seller section in just 24 hours

It's the first time the game has been available on a console.

Right after Among Us was announced to be coming to the Nintendo Switch in the Indie World Showcase yesterday, the game was released in the Switch eShop. And now, it’s made it to the top of the Best Sellers section in just one day.

This should come as no surprise since the game became massively popular with Twitch content creators in August. Among Us surpassed 100 million downloads in September and continues to entertain the gaming community. But now, it’s on console for the first time.

You got @AmongUsGame to the top of the Nintendo Switch best sellers list overnight???? What is happening haha thank you very much for the support! pic.twitter.com/vIV2gT7MZ4 — Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) December 16, 2020

Among Us costs $5 on the Nintendo Switch eShop, the same price as the PC version sold on Steam. The mobile version is free, though. Like the PC and mobile versions, the Switch copy supports crossplay, so the number of “sus” players will be much bigger on the Among Us servers.

Developer Innersloth hasn’t announced if the game will be released for any other console aside from the Switch, but with its huge success in sales, it’s possible that Among Us could become available on Xbox or PlayStation in the future.

Fans will get to play a whole new map in early 2021 called “The Airship,” the first map added by Innerloth since the game’s launch in 2018. The map will feature new tasks, ladders, and more.