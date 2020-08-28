Amazon’s MMO New World gifts 100 subs to TimTheTatman’s Twitch channel

Amazon Studios’ upcoming massively multiplayer online game New World shamelessly promoted itself on TimTheTatman’s Twitch channel today by gifting 100 subscriptions to viewers.

The game, which is set to release in 2021, is now in beta testing and has generated a respectable amount of buzz on Twitch this week by racking up more than seven million hours watched, according to Twitch stat tracker SullyGnome.

At first, Tim wasn’t sure if it was the official New World account that gifted him the subs. But upon closely reviewing the donation from “PlayNewWorld,” he confirmed that it was the game’s account.

“I guess that’s pretty good advertising,” Tim said. “You don’t even have to do an ad to promote the game. 5Head, I guess. You can’t be that mad, right?”

While numerous other top content creators have played the game on stream, including World of Warcraft’s top streamer Asmongold and former CS:GO pro Summit1g, Tim has yet to give it a try.

Presumably, New World is trying to grab the attention of as many viewers as possible. The game’s attempt to get Tim’s attention comes after a plethora of content creators, like YoDa, Shroud, Sodapoppin, Alanzoka, and Lirik, have all given the game some airtime.

Tim’s audience has some degree of value to it in the eyes of New World because the battle royale gamer is known for spending some of his airtime playing MMOs. While he isn’t considered to be a “hardcore” WoW player, he regularly talks about the game and does Classic raids on a weekly basis with Asmongold on stream.

Following the donation, Tim spent a few minutes talking with his chat about the game and other MMOs that have releases coming up. The topic was briefly brought back up a few more times during the Just Chatting portion of Tim’s stream.

The move by New World is particularly interesting as well because, being run by Amazon Studios, the game’s developer is a subsidiary of the same company that Twitch is owned by.

As one Tim viewer pointed out, it’s almost as if Amazon was effectively giving itself money in some sort of “200 IQ” marketing strategy.

“It is kind of 200 IQ bro,” Tim said. “New World is made by Amazon. They gifted me 100 subs, and Amazon owns Twitch.”