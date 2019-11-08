Amazon Prime movie and TV list for Twitch Watch Parties revealed

From superheroes to horror movies, fans across Twitch will be able to watch hundreds of films and television shows with their favorite streamers, according to esports host Lycan.

Twitch Watch Parties will reportedly feature some of the biggest blockbusters in history. The sequel to Marvel’s flagship superhero movie Iron Man will be featured on the service, for example, alongside A Quiet Place, hailed as one of the best horror movies of 2018.

The action doesn’t stop there, though. Gordan Ramsey’s Kitchen Nightmares is featured alongside several of Amazon Prime’s exclusive shows, such as Man in the High Castle and Mr. Robot.

The list of TV shows and movies gives fans a glimpse of the genres that could be available. So far, horror, comedy, drama, action, stand-up, fantasy, animation, sci-fi, documentary, unscripted, anime, western, cartoon, and suspense have been revealed as potential Twitch Watch Party genres. But fans could expect more in the future.

Lycan @ BlizzCon on Twitter Twitch Watch Parties have a curated list of movies that you can watch with your stream. Not every movie on Amazon Prime will be available for streaming. CC: @SirScoots

Although not much is known about the Twitch Watch Party service, it’ll allow streamers to view certain content on Amazon Prime while streaming. But the viewers have to subscribe to Amazon Prime to view the material.

https://twitter.com/TravisShreffler/status/1185337398651183114

A release date hasn’t been revealed. Since streamers are starting to receiving more information, however, the Twitch Watch Parties feature could be coming soon.