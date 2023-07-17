All Times Pewdiepie Has Been Banned from Twitch

PewDiePie is a Swedish content creator most well known for his wildly popular YouTube channel and gaming content. Though PewDiePie has had a Twitch channel since Nov. 2016, he still rarely used the platform and favored streaming on YouTube. Despite his relative inactivity on Twitch, PewDiePie has still received several bans on the streaming platform.

Though the exact reasons for each of his bans are unknown, PewDiePie has speculated on why his Twitch channel has been repeatedly suspended. This is everything we know about every time PewDiePie has been banned and why.

Every Time PewDiePie has been banned on Twitch, explained

PewDiePie has been banned from Twitch on two separate occasions.

After announcing an extended hiatus from all forms of content, including Twitch and YouTube, PewDiePie relaunched his Twitch channel as an “infinity stream.” Instead of producing live content like most streamers, PewDiePie looped approximately 400 hours of previously recorded content from his YouTube livestreams to be broadcasted on Twitch.

Related: The most famous Twitch streamer bans of all time

Even though PewDiePie himself was not live, the channel has still been banned twice. The first happened only weeks after the stream began in May 2023. PewDiePie addressed the unexpected ban, stating his channel was likely reported due to his past controversial content.

The re-run livestream was hit with a second ban on July 17, 2023. Though PewDiePie or Twitch have yet to confirm the reason behind this second suspension, it can be assumed that it likely was banned again due to similar reasons. Given that Twitch usually does not comment on streamer bans and PewDiePie is still retired from creating regular content, we might not ever know the true reason behind these bans.

Previously, Twitch has experimented with completely eliminating re-run streams. Though PewDiePie’s re-run channel content does not come directly from Twitch VODs, this massive change would likely still end his “infinity stream” for good. Though this change still has yet to occur, largely due to both viewer and streamer outcry, PewDiePie’s never-ending stream could be in more danger.

About the author