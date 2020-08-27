All Minecraft MC Championship 9 teams

Who will you root for?

The ninth edition of the MC Championship is less than a month away and the countdown has already started with Noxcrew announcing the date of the event.

MC Championship 8 was filled with some of the most famous names in the Minecraft community and even featured unexpected alliances between long-time competitors. The event surely lived up to the hype with its nail-biting final game. The Minecraft community is already looking forward to the next chapter of the monthly roller coaster of emotions that is MC Championship.

The last event featured 10 teams of four, which has become the norm for the tournament. The player shuffles between teams keep the next MC Championship fresh and it looks like MC 9 isn’t planning to be an exception to this. The winning squad of MC 8, Pink Parrots, is already broken into four pieces and the level of competition will be off the charts with powerful, aspiring stacks.

Here are the teams competing in MC Championship 9.

Purple Pandas

Gizzy Gazza

Jeromeasf

RguyRocky

SB737

Aqua Axolotls

Techno

Cxlvxn

Finnster

Spifey

Red Rabbits

Ph1lza

Wilbursoot

DangThatsALongName

TommyInnit

Green Guardians

Sapnap

GeorgeNotFound

Krtzyy

The_Eret

Cyan Creepers

PetezAhhutt

KaraCorvus

CaptainSparklez

CptPuffy

This article will be updated as more teams get revealed.