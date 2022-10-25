Quin69 hit with the ban hammer again on Twitch

Quintin “Quin69” Crawford explained his hair problems in probably the worst way you can imagine on his stream, which resulted in him getting banned on Twitch for the fourth time this year.

While streaming Terraria, Quin69 opened up a topic he probably shouldn’t have. He compared the differences between having long hair and short hair after showering. With short hair, you just dry your hair normally, but with long hair, you tend to tie up your hair.

He then paused and pondered for a while to think of the “best way to say this in the current year” and still arrived at probably the worst comparison. “Kinda like a terrorist,” he said. He then alluded to a picture of Osama Bin Laden wearing a keffiyeh and said “like that, except with a towel.” He even went as far as to quickly lookup a picture of him and say “that’s the exact picture I’m thinking of right here.”

Obviously, this didn’t sit right with Twitch and he was banned four days after the incident. His past bans were relatively short with a week being the longest and only a day being the shortest. We, however, have no idea how long he’s going to stay banned.

Will update you when I know more… Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time. https://t.co/kMh9bx2eDO — Quin (@quinrex) October 25, 2022

Quin69 was first banned in January for hateful content, followed by a ban in February for showing a BB gun on stream, and a third ban similar to his first one. Adding this current ban to his name doesn’t do anything good for his record.

Twitch has yet to confirm the reason behind Quin69’s ban.