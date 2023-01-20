2023 Streamer Awards tickets: How and where to buy

QTCinderella is hosting the Streamer Awards for a second time, and this time around, fans can come to the event to support their favorite creators.

Taking place in the evening on March 11, the black tie event will allow fans an opportunity to attend. The event’s official website does not specify where exactly the show will be, but last year, it took place at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. The show will start at 7pm CT.

Tickets to get inside the event are only available to Twitch Partners during a limited-time presale. The presale will last until Sunday at 2:00pm CT. At that point, the general public will be able to purchase the remaining tickets. The price of tickets is not yet available.

How to buy Streamer Awards tickets

Tickets to the event can only be purchased through the official Stream Awards website. Upon opening up the site, the second selectable banner at the top of the website says “Get Tickets.” That will direct fans to the URL where tickets can be purchased. Just click the “Buy Tickets” button in the center of the page and follow the instructions on the following pages.

While the broadcast of the event is set to begin at 7pm CT, the ticket purchasing page indicates that the event itself will begin roughly two hours prior around 5pm CT. So it stands to reason that in-person festivities will take place a little bit before the show for those that buy tickets.

The purchase of tickets does not mean that you’ll necessarily be able to hang out with some of the top streamers attending the event. The ticket page says that buying tickets “will not” grant people access to “invited guests” (i.e. top streamers there to receive awards).

This piece will be updated when more information becomes available regarding the venue and ticket prices.