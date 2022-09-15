$107,000 on Twitch? For Mizkif, that’s a ‘very, very low’ month

Mizkif revealed his monthly income, shocking the majority of his viewers.

Mizkif currently has over 2.1 million followers on Twitch, making him one of the biggest content creators on the streaming platform. It’s no surprise that Mizkif is making big bucks thanks to his subscriptions, ad revenue, brand partnerships, and exclusive streaming deals. But Mizkif apparently makes much more than most people realize.

On Sept. 13, Mizkif decided to do a very candid Q&A with his viewers. During the stream, Mizkif would spin a wheel with negative side effects if he refused to answer a question. Fans decided to ask some of their hardest-hitting questions, including his salary. One fan asked how much his last check from Twitch was.

Mizkif decided to be honest with his fans, whether it was to be transparent or to avoid the wheel. He showed them how much he made from Twitch alone in the month of July. Between subscriptions, bits, and ads, Mizkif raked in over $106,000.

Even more shocking, Mizkif explained that it was a bad month for him.

“It’s because I didn’t stream. And I’ll be real with you, chat, that’s very, very, very, very, very, very low,” he admitted.

Mizkif only streamed for 73 hours in July, claiming he took a lot of days off. But the amount he made was still quite impressive. It also didn’t include money coming in from sponsorships and other deals.

Mizkif was aware of the large number, warning his viewers to “not give money to streamers,” adding that it’s “not worth it.”

Does Mizkif make money from gambling partners?

Not at the moment.

Mizkif revealed earlier this year that he was offered $35,000 an hour from a gambling company to gamble on their website on stream. The popular streamer turned it down, however.

Felix “xQc” Lengyel, a top streamer known for being “addicted” to gambling, decided to call out Mizkif for turning down the gambling partner. According to xQc, Mizkif “begged” for the contract but decided to turn it down when it didn’t meet his financial needs.

Said xQc” “That’s why he didn’t take the contract—because he wasn’t getting enough money. Not because of public perception, not because of whatever, but because the number wasn’t good enough.”

What is Mizkif’s net worth?

According to who you ask, Mizkif’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million to over $4 million. It’s impossible to know exact numbers since Mizkif has money coming in from so many sources.