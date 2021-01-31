100 Thieves content group The Mob disbands

A month following the departure of Mako for mental health reasons, 100 Thieves’ content group The Mob has parted ways.

“It doesn’t feel the same without Mako, and we just want to thank every single one of you for riding with us all these years,” the group said in a Twitter post.

Hey guys, we’ve talked for the last couple of weeks and we think it’s best for The Mob to go our separate ways and continue to make content individually. It doesnt feel the same without Mako, and we just want to thank every single one of you for riding with us all these years💜 — The Mob (@TheMob) January 31, 2021

Froste, Avalanche, and Classify will remain a part of 100 Thieves, and will continue to create content individually.

The Mob are more than streamers—they’re just as much Twitter personalities as well and are perhaps known more for the microblogging platform than any other. They have deep roots in the Call of Duty community and have been a massive part of 100 Thieves’ content in just about every way you can imagine for around two years.

The outpouring of support for the group on social media was vast and immediate.