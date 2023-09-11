What to expect if you beat the piloting exam (Tier 6) in Starfield

To be part of the UC Vanguard team in Starfield, you need to pass three out of six tiers during the piloting exam in the Supra Et Ultra faction mission. Getting through three tests lets you in, but finishing all six gives you some cool extras, even if you don’t have to do them all.

In the first tier of the exam, you go against one spaceship. In tests two and three, you battle two tougher spaceships together. In the fourth test, there’s one really strong ship. In the fifth, you’re up against four spaceships.

In the sixth tier, you face a whopping five spaceships of different strengths.

The sixth test is no walk in the park. To even have a fighting chance, it’s crucial you upgrade your Piloting and Targeting Control Systems skills. You’ll also need to master the art of using cover effectively. It’s a tough hurdle that isn’t necessary, but for those who do eventually rise to the challenge and conquer it, rewards await.

What happens if you beat the piloting exam (Tier 6) in Starfield?

If you beat the sixth tier of the piloting exam, you’ll immediately receive a handy 20,000 credits for your outstanding skills.

Commander Tuala will also tell you you’re in the top 99th percentile of applicants, and your citizenship with the United Colonies will be fast-tracked from ten years to three.

The bottom line is the main reward you’ll receive is those credits. So, if you’re looking to boost your funds relatively quickly, this is your prime motivation.

However, there are players out there who thrive on the thrill of overcoming a challenge, and the pride of being recognized as one of the elite pilots is a great feeling.

