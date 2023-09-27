Starfield: What should you do with the Crucible in Operation Starseed?

Operation Starseed is a side quest chain in Starfield where you visit a colony of clones, made after historical figures ranging from Genghis Khan to H.H. Holmes.

Though there are various parties in Crucible struggling for control over the settlement’s future, you ultimately get the final say over this strange colony.

Throughout this side quest, you can help the denizens of Crucible learn about the nature of their existence as well as the limitations preventing them from leaving. You will also need to settle a dispute between three factions: the Renegades, Pragmatists, and Believers, though this is completely separate from the final decision.

How to get to The Facility in Starfield

You can find The Facility on the other side of Charybids III. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have dealt with the emergency situation at Crucible and settled the dispute between the factions, Ada Lovelace will send you back to the Facility with a decrypted override code. If you have made it this far, then you have already been to the Facility once before.

You need to return to the Facility on the other side of Charybids III, the same planet the Crucible is on in the Charybids Star System. Though you likely have already dealt with the hostile forces located inside the Facility, there will be more waiting for you. I recommend you stock up on ammo and aid kits as these will be high-level enemies waiting inside.

What are the Override Options in Operation Starseed?

Once you have fought your way through the Facility once again and made it to the Facility Datacore, you have three options. Each option drastically impacts the fate of the Crucible and those living inside. This decision can also prevent you from recruiting one unique companion. Below are all three options and the consequences.

Override Option Consequence Reboot and Restore Current Mission Parameters Nothing about the Crucible changes and parties are still unable to leave. You will not select a new leader for the Crucible. You gain 3,000 Credits. Reboot and choose a new Super-Admin Side with one of the three leaders and let them lead the new version of the Crucible. You gain 6,000 Credits and can pick up Amelia Earhart as a crew member. Initiate Full Project Cleanse Kills all Crucible clones. You can no longer recruit Amelia Earhart and only receive 2,000 Credits.

What should you choose in The Facility in Operation Starseed?

Reboot and choose a new Super-Admin is the best option to pick in the Operation Starseed questline in Starfield. This choice not only gives you the most Credits by far, but it also allows you to recruit Amelia Earhart as a companion. She is one of the best crew members to keep as part of your ship crew with valuable Piloting skills.

Restoring the current mission Parameters will leave the Crucible in the same state that you found it, which is certainly disappointing to those clones hoping to eventually leave. Of course, Full Cleanse means that all clones on Crucible will die and there won’t be much left for you to find after the mission is complete.

