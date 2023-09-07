Starfield: Should you take the Raised Universal trait?

In Starfield, the Raised Universal trait ties your character to the Sanctum Universum religion, which believes a god is out there somewhere in the cosmos, awaiting human discovery.

While this trait might resonate with you personally, does it offer any tangible benefits? And if it does, is it really a worthy choice? Like most things in Starfield, that depends on how you want to approach things.

What does the Raised Universal trait do in Starfield?

Beyond connecting your character to the Sanctum Universum faith, the Raised Universal trait grants exclusive access to a unique chest brimming with items within the Sanctum Universum in New Atlantis.

Be warned: this choice also restricts entry to the House of the Enlightened’s treasure trove.

To locate the Raised Universal Chest, you have to head to the MAST District in New Atlantis. Upon entering the Sanctum Universum, take a left. Just a few steps away, right outside the office, you’ll spot the chest in question.

It contains the following items:

Addichrone

Boom Pop! Orange

Festive Neocity Poncho or Neocity Urbanwear

Med Packs

Sanctum Universum, Vol. One

Sanctum Universum, Vol. Two

Sanctum Universum, Vol. Three

The main attraction is the Festive Neocity Poncho or Neocity Urbanwear. While its stats and resistances might not be standout, it provides a valuable bonus of five percent oxygen recovery, which is handy for survival early on.

The Raised Universal Chest is handy early on. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Should you take the Raised Universal trait in Starfield?

If you’re drawn to the Sanctum Universum faith, consider the Raised Universal trait for its treasure, especially the Festive Neocity Poncho or Neocity Urbanwear. These outfits grant an immediate five percent oxygen recovery boost for as long as they’re worn, and if you’ve been running out of it as much as I have, you’ll know it’ll help.

If that appeals to you more than the ten extra health from the Settlers Casualwear in the Raised Enlightened Chest received via the Raised Enlightened trait, then it’s the choice for you.

