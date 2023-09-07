Starfield: Should you take the Freestar Collective Settler trait?

Is it worthy of taking one of the three trait slots?

With so many traits in Starfield, you’re already stepping into a minefield of potential wrong decisions as you create your characters. Traits like the Freestar Collective Settler trait have their own unique purposes, and deciding between the options provided can be overwhelming.

Fortunately, we’ve spent hours upon hours testing each trait and we’ve got all the information you need to choose your traits wisely. I’ve made multiple characters and tested out what trait works best for me.

Don’t forget, you might actually love certain aspects of a trait, whereas I won’t.

Since Starfield is such a large-scale title, you’ll be spending your waking hours roaming each planet and interacting with the people who survive in each solar system. The last thing you want to do is worry if you’ve made the right choice.

Should you get the Freestar Collective Settler trait in Starfield

If you’re thinking of joining the Freestar Collective, this is the trait for you. These faction traits are only going to be worth having if you’re going to do the faction missions themselves. While the rewards are a welcome sight, if you’re going to blast through only the main story, you don’t need it.

If you’re thinking of dipping a toe into the vast world that is side missions and faction quests, this is definitely worth doing. The rewards vary for each player and faction.

The pros of possessing the Freestar Collective Settler trait in Starfield include:

Better rewards with Freestar Collective Settler faction missions

More dialogue options when completing faction missions

The negatives include:

Bounty increased when committing crimes against other factions

How to remove the Freestar Collective Settler trait in Starfield

If you’ve already committed yourself to the Freestar Collective Settler trait, fear not. You have an out, and it’s relatively simple—it’ll only cost you some time.

Board your ship and venture out to Akila City. Once you’ve landed, head out to Cartwright Manor and speak to Mayor Elias. Spark up a conversation about the collective and the trait itself, and eventually you’ll be prompted with the option to remove the trait. Select the option that allows you to remove the traits and you’ll be free.

