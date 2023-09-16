Starfield: Should you kill or spare Tomisar?

Starfield will send some interesting choices your way as you play through the expansive campaign. After reaching the end of Andreja’s personal mission, you will need to decide what to do with Tomisar. Do you spare him or kill him? And if the latter, who should do it?

Should you kill or spare Tomisar?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

After tracking down Andreja’s former friends and getting to the root of the betrayal that they all suffered, it turns out that Tomisar is the connection to the High Council that has been pulling the strings all along. While an important figure in Andreja’s life and her effective handler while she was undercover among those who don’t worship giant space snakes, it might be time for Tomisar to go.

What happens if you let Tomisar go?

Tomisar is clearly quite desperate to live when you talk to him, but he also accuses you of leading Andreja astray. That is unusual, seeing as he had her friends hunted and killed, and would have done the same to her. If you let him go, he promises to tell the High Coucil of Andreja’s betrayal, but she counters that she will do the same.

In a conversation later, Andreja reveals that it is likely that the High Council will throw her out of her religion, and she will never meet her family again. Personally, I found this ending the least appealing, as I just couldn’t get behind the idea of letting Tomisar walk after what he had done.

What happens if you kill Tomisar?

You can offer to kill Tomisar on behalf of Andreja. He get’s what is coming to him, and she doesn’t need to get her hands dirty. This is an interesting option, and has appeal. Later, she will tell you that while she is glad her friends got justice, she wishes she had done it herself. Either way, she’s cut off from Va’ruun and will never see her family again, so nothing much changes on that front.

What happens if Andreja kills him?

This is, to me, the canon ending. Andreja takes out Tomisar, getting revenge for herself and her friends and putting an end to his lies and deceit. Tomisar gets his just-desserts, and Andreja is not undermined as a character. She is definitely going to get cut off from the Va’ruun, but at least justice was done and you can offer her some solace with your friendship, potential romance, and the idea of Constellation as a new family.

Which option is the best for romance

The good news is that the option you pick won’t impact Andreja’s relationship with you, her affinity level, or the chance for romance. You can wrap up this story in the way that suits you the best without it impacting those aspects of the game.

I went for the option where Andreja kills Tomisar. When she arrives, she is just so angry with him, and I noticed she always reacted positively to the seedier side of the universe getting brought to justice that it just felt like the option that made sense. Then, to make things weird, I stole Tomisar’s clothes to wear around the Lodge. After that, we turned into a murderous couple by getting married, so who says you can’t have happy endings.

About the author