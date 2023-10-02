Starfield players react to alien species they’ve never seen before

Starfield continues to amaze players with various features, and alien wildlife is no exception. With a diverse number of exotic alien species living on planets in the Starfield universe, some players are focusing their gameplay on finding and documenting them all.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 1, a player showed off their album that contains pictures of all the different species they’ve encountered while exploring the Starfield universe.

After viewing photos from the album, many players noted that they haven’t seen most of these species before. This surprise is thanks to Starfields’ generative system, which combines different color patterns, models, and characteristics, creating new species for other planets, making it hard to come across two of the same species in a row.

This feature has inspired players to focus their gameplay on exploring different planets and ecosystems while documenting new species. They are customizing their characters to look like seasoned alien hunters, with the looks and gear that come with it.

Players shared their experiences, bringing them in close contact with some of the weirdest alien species imaginable. One player encountered fire-breathing grasshoppers while exploring Bardeen III, and another player came across raptor cats, which look cute, but are deadly.

With the addition of mods, we are sure that players will create additional weird-looking alien species, making us wonder whether we should explore a particular planet. Nevertheless, if you like animals, or aliens at least, feel free to explore the Starfield universe and find species that still need to be documented.

