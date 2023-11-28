Starfield players just now discovering critical feature seen in Fallout games

There’s plenty to see and do in Starfield, so coming across a launch feature well into a playthrough isn’t as rare as it sounds, as experienced by one player who only just discovered the game’s vast collection of magazines—a feature commonly seen in Bethesda titles.

The player, who has reached level 66 and has thus invested a solid chunk of time into Starfield, made the discovery this week and brought attention to the feature in a Nov. 27 Reddit thread. “Better late than never,” they said.

They’re actually pretty easy to miss. Screenshot by u/TheAloneDrone via Reddit

Some players were astounded as to how the post’s author had gone so long without spotting one but in the author’s defense, it’s really hard to spot a small magazine in a room packed full of items. Especially “when [the magazine] looks like all the useless board games in the game,” they said in response.

For those who have played other Bethesda games like Fallout, this feature will be all too familiar. Like the magazines and skill books of old, Starfield’s magazines all provide a statistical bonus to the player character. From increasing the player’s carry capacity to reducing fall damage and even reducing the price of all store items in the universe, collecting these magazines is crucial to improving your character in Starfield. These stat bonuses stick with you through any replays or New Game Plus playthroughs, meaning you’ll be much stronger earlier on in Starfield’s campaign.

As another player points out, it’s important Starfield players check every nook and cranny for items as there may be a number of advantages or cool pieces of equipment players can overlook and miss—even if it can be annoying that every single item, useful or not, is highlighted when scanned. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have a copy of the CombaTech Catalog that I’ve misplaced and I need to buff my CombaTech weapon collection. Here’s hoping the one I’m missing is on Polvo…