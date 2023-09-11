Starfield players are loving CohhCarnage’s perfect response to early critiques

What you get out is what you put in.

Starfield players love and agree with the critique by Ben “CohhCarnage” Cohh, who believes Starfield is an excellent game if you focus on all the great things about it, but you will have a bad time if you only focus on the bad aspects.

Even before the official launch of Starfield on Sept. 6, the long-awaited RPG has received several negative reviews. But now it’s out and players have finally been able to fly into the stars, the negativity hasn’t gotten any better, with many hating the fact you can’t manually pilot ships from planet to planet without it taking hours, the unhelpful map system, or the fact the claimed “open-world” isn’t as open it was portrayed to be.

That doesn’t mean Starfield is all bad, as CohhCarnage said on-stream: “This can be a pretty bad game if you just focus on the stuff you don’t like,” he claimed. “It can be a great game if you focus on the stuff you like about it.”

Many players agree. Some believe Starfield is like a “choose your own adventure” story where you can do things you like, and you may encounter something you don’t like. But if the latter isn’t integral to the story or is not necessary to complete, then avoid it and just play and do the things you love doing in Starfield.

While we’re all having different experiences, it is possible for a game like Starfield to be both good and bad. It’s just what you focus on, what you make of it, and what you put in that will determine which side of the fence you’re leaning more towards.

So, just have fun and do what you enjoy; you’ll find Starfield more enjoyable.

